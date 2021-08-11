Confirmed: Beanie Feldstein Will Play Fanny Brice in the Broadway Revival of Funny Girl

As reported by TheaterMania earlier this week, Beanie Feldstein will play the title role of Fanny Brice in the forthcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, directed by Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening). Performances are set to begin in the spring of 2022.

"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," said Feldstein in a press statement. "So, it's safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family's backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true." Feldstein will also star as Monica Lewinsky in the forthcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story, set to premiere on FX on September 7. Following that, she will appear in the film adaptation of Stephen Karam's The Humans.

With a memorable score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, Funny Girl tells the story of legendary Broadway comedian Fanny Brice (Feldstein) and her tempestuous relationship with gambler, Nicky Arnstein. The original book is by Isobel Lennart, but this new production will feature an updated book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots).

Michael Mayer's new production marks the first return of Funny Girl to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago. The original production premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. While Mayer directed Funny Girl for London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2015, the Broadway run promises to be an entirely new production, not a transfer (although the Broadway run retains several of the UK producers).

The show will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (Really Rosie), and scenic design by David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants).