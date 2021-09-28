Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen Join LaChanze in Trouble in Mind

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced complete casting for Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and starring Tony winner LaChanze.

The company will include Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton, and Don Stephenson as Bill O'Wray.

Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29, and open on Thursday, November 18, at the American Airlines Theatre, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The play follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production as it examines racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theater. It ran off-Broadway in 1955, and a Broadway run was announced for 1957, but the production never made it to the stage.

The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (lights), Dan Moses Schreier (sound), Cookie Jordan (hair and wigs), and Nona Hendryx (original music).