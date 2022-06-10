Bianca Marroquín Returning to the Role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Stage veteran Bianca Marroquín will return to the role of Roxie Hart in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. She begins performances on Tuesday, June 21.

Pamela Anderson, who recently made her Broadway debut as Roxie, departed the production on June 5 following a limited engagement.

Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on over the last 20 years, with over 4,000 performances under her belt. Last fall, she took on the role of Velma Kelly opposite Ana Villafañe's Roxie.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, this revival of has been playing on Broadway since 1996 and is one of the longest-running Broadway productions in history.

Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday was recently announced as the next Matron "Mama" Morton. She began performances last night.