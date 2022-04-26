See Pamela Anderson and the New Cast of Chicago on Broadway

New photos have been released of Pamela Anderson and her fellow cast members in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre.

Lana Gordon (center) plays Velma Kelly in Chicago, leading the cast in the "Cell Block Tango."

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Brenda Braxton plays Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.

Anderson is making her Broadway debut as Roxie. She recently told TheaterMania, "It's all new to me and I'm enjoying it so much."

Ryan Silverman plays Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway.

While the former Baywatch star has garnered the most attention for her Broadway debut, much of the cast of Chicago is new (or newly returned): Lana Gordon and Ryan Silverman have returned as Velma Kelly and Billy Flynn, respectively. Tony nominee Brenda Braxton, who previously played Velma Kelly on Broadway, has rejoined the cast as Matron "Mama" Morton.