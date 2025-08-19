Repertorio Español Announces 2025-26 Season

The company announces three limited-engagement productions to complement its lineup of repertory long runs.

Repertorio Español has announced its 2025-26 season, offering a mix of theater and dance, and featuring three limited-engagement productions, complemented by new dates for its lineup of repertory long runs.

The season opens with Crónica de un Suceso (November 13-16), a flamenco creation by Rafael Ramírez that pays tribute to Antonio Gades (1936-2004).

Next up is a four-performance engagement of La Lazarilla (November 28-30), adapted by Eduardo Galán and directed by Carla Nyman, a humorous reinterpretation of El Lazarillo de Tormes in which two veteran actresses bring all the characters to life.

This season also features the return of flamenco dancer and choreographer Olga Pericet with her new show, Baile Sonoro (May 22-June 2).

Recent productions, including La Ternura by Alfredo Sanzol and directed by Leyma López, and Los Soles Truncos by René Marqués and directed by José Zayas will continue into this season. Also returning are repertory long runs La Llamada, La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao, La Golondrina, Risoterapia, La Gringa, En el Tiempo de las Mariposas, La Casa de Bernarda Alba, and El Quijote.

On-demand productions available online for streaming include Locuras en Wichita, Boxcar (Vagón), Valor, Agravio y Mujer, Fuenteovejuna, and Amar Después de la Muerte.

