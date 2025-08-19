Austin Pendleton to Star in Resident Acting Company's A Midsummer Night's Dream

This new production is told by the Mechanicals, the group that performs the play-within-a-play.

The Resident Acting Company will present William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in the Frank Shiner Theatre, October 11-November 2, with an official opening night on October 15.

Directed by the company’s artistic director Bradford Cover, the production features Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof, What’s Up, Doc?) as Nick Bottom, Pyramus, Egeus; Rachel Botchan (God of Vengeance) as Robin Starveling, Moonshine, Hippolyta, Titania, Hermia; Anique Clements (Henry IV) as Peter Quince, Prologue, Peaseblossom, Helena; RJ Foster as Tom Snout, Wall, Theseus, Oberon, Demetrius; Carine Montbertrand as Snug, Lion, Cobweb, Puck; and Andy Paterson as Francis Flute, Thisbe, Moth, Mustardseed, Lysander.

In RAC’s new production of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of four young lovers, mischievous fairies, and a troupe of amateur actors presenting an ancient story of ill-fated lovers, the inexperienced but well-meaning thespians not only produce the play-within-a-play, but they take over the whole story, playing all the roles.

This is the Resident Acting Company’s first fully staged production since forming in 2018 in response to the Pearl Theatre closing its doors after 33 seasons.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream features scenic and lighting design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Evan Riley, and sound design and original music by PJ Ju.