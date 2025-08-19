TheaterMania Logo white orange
New Play Spinner to Have World Premiere at Delaware Theatre Company

The play is based on the true story of NHL player Brian “Spinner” Spencer.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Delaware |

August 19, 2025

Ray Didinger
Ray Didinger

Delaware Theatre Company opens its 2025-26 season with the world premiere of Spinner, a new play by Hall of Fame sportswriter and radio personality Ray Didinger and directed by Matt Silva, running September 17-October 5.

Based on a true event from 1970, the play is the story of NHL player Brian “Spinner” Spencer and how a hockey game led to a family tragedy.

The cast includes Sean Lalley as Brian/Byron Spencer, Genevieve Perrier as Carol, Karen Peakes as Irene, Bruce Graham as Gordon, Scott Greer as Roy, Dave Johnson as Stu, and Charlie DelMarcelle as Harry. Kevin Naddeo is the understudy for Brian/Byron Spencer and Stu.

The creative team includes scenic designer Parris Bradley, costume designer Jillian Warner, lighting designer Shannon Zura, projection designer Colin Sass, sound designer Christopher Colucci, and props manager Tara Danielle Cunniffe.

