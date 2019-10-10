Al Roker to Return to Waitress in November

The producers of Broadway's Waitress have announced that Al Roker will return to the cast as Joe November 1-24. In addition, Jordin Sparks will extend her run as Jenna through November 24.

Roker will not perform on Saturday 2pm matinees or Sunday 7pm evening performances, or on the Saturday, November 23, 8pm performance. He will perform in both shows on Sunday, November 24, however.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

In addition to Sparks, the current cast includes Natasha Yvette Williams, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton, Sophia Rodriguez, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy.