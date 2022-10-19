Life of Pi Announces Casting for A.R.T. North American Premiere

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University has announced casting for Life of Pi, making its North American premiere at the Loeb Drama Center this December. Performances will run from December 4-January 29, 2023 with an official December 15 opening.

Life of Pi is adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti, based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel, and is directed by Max Webster. Adi Dixit leads the cast in the title role, and is joined by Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of Richard Parker; Usman Ali Ishaq as Ensemble; Rajesh Bose as Father/Ghost Father; Mahnaz Damania as Ensemble; Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Admiral Jackson; Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice; Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen; Uma Paranjpe as Ensemble; Salma Shaw as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan; David Shih as Ensemble; Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-ji; Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain; and Sonya Venugopal as Rani/Ghost Rani. The Puppeteers are Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson.

In Life of Pi, 16-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh—who will survive?

The play is currently running at Wyndham's Theatre in London's West End where it won five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design, and Best Lighting Design.