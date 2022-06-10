Inside the Rehearsal Room of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

The Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise is now in final preparations for its pre-Broadway world premiere. The six-week engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre begins Tuesday, June 21, and will set the stage for the musical's Broadway transfer this fall. Take a look below at photos from inside the rehearsal room.

Neil Diamond (foreground) applauding the cast of A Beautiful Noise in rehearsal.

(© Jenny Anderson, courtesy of A Beautiful Noise)

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby, who share the title role as older and younger versions of Neil Diamond. They star alongside Robyn Hurder as Marcia, Linda Powell as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O'Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.

Robyn Hurder (Marcia Murphey) and Will Swenson (Neil – Then)

(© Jenny Anderson, courtesy of A Beautiful Noise)

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Mark Jacoby as Neil – Now with the ensemble of A Beautiful Noise.

(© Jenny Anderson, courtesy of A Beautiful Noise)

The Broadway mounting of A Beautiful Noise will begin previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, November 2, in advance of a Sunday, December 4, opening.