Rocky Horror Revival Casts Stephanie Hsu, Rachel Dratch, Harvey Guillén, and More

Andrew Durand and Amber Gray will do the Time Warp with Luke Evans at Studio 54.

Full casting has been announced for Sam Pinkleton’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show, by Richard O’Brien.

Joining the previously announced Luke Evans (Dr. Frank-N-Furter) are Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Josh Rivera as Rocky, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia.

Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi round out the ensemble.

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival begins performances March 26, with opening night set for April 23. The engagement is currently scheduled to end on June 21.

Pinkleton’s creative team includes Ani Taj (choreography), Kris Kukul (music direction and orchestrations), Dots (scenic design), David I. Reynoso (costumes), Jane Cox (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Alberto “Albee’ Alvarado (hair), and Sterling Tull (makeup).

In addition to traditionally scheduled performance times throughout the week, The Rocky Horror Show will play a 10pm performance on Wednesday, May 20, and 9pm performances on May 30, June 13, and June 20.