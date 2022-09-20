Rachel Dratch, Kevin Chamberlin Join Starry Kennedy Center Guys and Dolls

Complete casting is set for the Kennedy Center production of Guys and Dolls, running October 7-16 in Washington, D.C.

As previously announced, the company is led by James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit, Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale as Sky Masterson, and Phillipa Soo as Sarah Brown.

Joining them are Kevin Chamberlin as Nicely-Nicely, Rachel Dratch as Big Jule, Jacqueline Antaramian as General Cartwright, Fred Applegate as Arvide, Eden Marryshow as Lt. Brannigan, Matthew Saldivar as Benny, Jimmy Smagula as Harry the Horse, Akron Watson as Rusty Charlie, Allison Blackwell as Agatha, Colin Cunliffe as Sorrowful Jones, Michael Fatica as Liverlips Louie/Calvin, Tommy Gedrich as The Greek, Julia Harnett as Allison, Nathan Lucrezio as Scranton Slim, Kristen Faith Oei as Mimi, Lizz Picini as Ferguson, Deon Ridley as Society Max, Anthony Wayne as Angie the Ox, Tanner Wilson as Brandy Bottle Bates, and Kristin Yancy as Martha/Vernon.

Marc Bruni directs the Frank Loesser-Jo Sweling-Abe Burrows musical, which is based on the short stories of Damon Runyon. With an onstage band led by music director Kevin Stites, the production will have choreography by Denis Jones, sets and projections by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by winner Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, and casting by JZ Casting.