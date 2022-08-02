Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale to Star in Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, has announced a star-studded Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls, running from October 7-16.

Directed by Marc Bruni, the cast will feature Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) as Nathan Detroit, Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Miss Adelaide, and real-life spouses Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County), and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Into The Woods) as Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown.

The creative team will additionally include choreography by Denis Jones, music direction by Kevin Stites, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher.

With a Frank Loesser score that includes classic showtunes such as "Luck Be a Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," Guys and Dolls is a romantic comedy that follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls through the streets of 1930s New York.