Watch a Trailer for Stephen Sondheim's Assasins at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, has released a trailer for its production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed Eric Schaeffer and running through September 29. Check it out below:

Assassins is described as follows: "The Tony Award-winning musical is a fascinating examination of the twisted American Dream. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, nine would-be and successful presidential assassins inspire each other to pull the trigger and change their worlds in a perverse, wry and thrillingly entertaining vaudeville."

The cast features Christopher Bloch as Samuel Byck, Kurt Boehm as Ford/Proprietor, Evan Casey as John Hinckley, Vincent Kempski as John Wilkes Booth, Sam Ludwig as Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald, Ian McEuen as Giuseppe Zangara, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Sara Jane Moore, Lawrence Redmond as Leon Czolgosz, Bobby Smith as Charles Guiteau, and Rachel Zampelli as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme.

The production also features musical direction by Jon Kalbfleisch, scenic design by James Kronzer, lighting design by Chris Lee, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Alison Samantha Johnson and Austin Blake Conlee, and sound desgin by Ryan Hickey.