Have a First Look at Broadway-Bound The Karate Kid – The Musical

The Broadway-bound show The Karate Kid – The Musical begins previews tonight (May 25) at STAGES St. Louis, ahead of an official opening night on June 1. With a book by Robert Mark Kamen (who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film) and a score by Drew Gasparini, The Karate Kid is directed by Amon Miyamoto, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid. You can read more about the production here, and you can see a photo of Cobra Kai in formation below.

A scene from The Karate Kid – The Musical at STAGES St. Louis.

(© Danny Zofness with DTK Studios)

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast will also feature Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.