Chibueze Ihuoma to Assume Role of Orpheus in National Tour of Hadestown

Chibueze Ihuoma will assume the role of Orpheus in the national tour of Hadestown on Tuesday, June 14.

Ihuoma, who has been part of the production's Workers Chorus since the tour launched in October 2021, takes over the role from Nicholas Barasch, who will play his final performance on Sunday, June 12 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

He joins a principal cast that continues to include Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Kevyn Morrow as Hades. The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Jamari Johnson Williams. Swings for the tour include Tyla Collier, Ian Coulter-Buford, Alex Lugo, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Marquis Wood.

The Tony-winning musical features book and score by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin.