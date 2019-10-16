Lempicka, Directed by Rachel Chavkin, Sets Pre-Broadway West Coast Run

Producers announced today that the new musical Lempicka has set its sights on the 2020-21 Broadway season, and has scheduled a pre-Broadway West Coast premiere this spring at La Jolla Playhouse in California.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), the musical, which follows the life of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, features a book and lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

The production is described as follows: "Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive."

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Lempicka had its world premiere at Williamstown in 2018, starring Eden Espinosa in the title role and Tony nominee Carmen Cusack as Rafaela. Casting for the La Jolla mounting will be announced in the coming weeks.