The Coast Starlight Cast and Creatives Announced

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for their newest production, The Coast Starlight.

The cast of Starlight will feature Mia Barron as Liz, Camila Cano-Flavia as Jane, Rhys Coiro as Noah, Nate Mann as T.J., Stephanie Weeks as Anna, and Rob Yang as Ed. Written by Keith Bunin, they play will be directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The creative team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic designer), Denitsa Bliznakova (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), and Daniel Kluger (sound design and score).

The show is described as follows: "One morning, a young man boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. He's got a secret that can land him in terrible trouble, and he has roughly one thousand miles to enlist the help of his fellow travelers — all of whom are reckoning with their own choices in search of a way forward. Keith Bunin's The Coast Starlight is a smart, funny and compassionate story about our capacity for invention and re-invention when life goes off the rails.