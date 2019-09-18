Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die to Open Off-Broadway This Winter

Second Stage Theater has announced that We're Gonna Die, written by Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men) and performed by Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale), will join the company's current off-Broadway season. The show will run February 4-March 22, 2020, with an official February 25, 2020, opening at the Tony Kiser Theater.

We're Gonna Die is described as a "non-musical/non-play/non-concert that is not about dying. It's a celebration of the things we do, say, and sing to keep ourselves going as we hurtle toward the finish line. Through a series of stories and songs both hilarious and heartbreaking, Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, under Raja Feather Kelly's new direction, offers proof positive that being alive is about more than just awaiting the inevitable."

The production is directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and features original music by Young Jean Lee and Tim Simmonds, additional music by John-Michael Lyles, and lyrics by Young Jean Lee. Music supervision and arrangements are by Remy Kurs with orchestrations by Cian McCarthy.