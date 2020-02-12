The Unsinkable Molly Brown Announces Two-Week Extension

Transport Group has announced a two-week extension for The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which will now run through Sunday, April 5, at Abrons Arts Center. Now in previews, the production is set to open on February 26.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown has music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man), with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book, based on the original book by Richard Morris, and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and the production is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes).

The cast is led by Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown, with David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Erich, and Paolo Montalban (Pacific Overtures) as Arthur. Rounding out the ensemble are Paula Leggett Chase, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Karl Josef Co, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Shina Ann Morris, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown, a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform — and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was — vibrant, progressive, modern.