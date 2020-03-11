Sleep No More Joins Shows Offering $50 Tickets

The immersive Sleep No More has joined the ranks of New York City productions offering $50 tickets throughout the month of March. Click here for tickets.

"We are inspired by visionary producer Scott Rudin and embrace his call for greater ticket access to New Yorkers during this challenging time," producer producer Jonathan Hochwald said in a statement. "We also want to create a special opportunity for students in New York with unexpectedly extended spring breaks and hope all will take advantage of this first-ever offering."

Presented by Emersive, Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is a theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique. The story unfolds through acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space at the McKittrick Hotel.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (direction and design), Maxine Doyle (direction and choreography), Stephen Dobbie (sound design), Beatrice Minns (design associate), and Livi Vaughan (design associate).