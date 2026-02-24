Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Announces Broadway Cast Album

The new Broadway musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will release an original Broadway cast recording starring Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts. The song “If I Believed” has been released as a single and is available now.

The digital album will release on March 20, with the physical CD and vinyl releasing at a later date to be announced. The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s director Tim Jackson and music supervisor Nick Finlow.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) opened on Broadway last fall. In it, Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit, is visiting New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run, picks Dougal up from the airport and they begin their journey together.