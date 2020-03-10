West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird, and More Offer $50 Tickets

The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon have announced that all remaining tickets to all performances of these shows from March 12-29 will be offered for $50. These specially priced tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, March 12 at 12pm.

Stopping short of attributing the new ticketing campaign to diminishing audiences due to the coronavirus outbreak, producer Scott Rudin offered the following statement: "As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can't pretend that great theater is the panacea we've been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news."

On March 6, the Broadway League released the following statement regarding its coronavirus measures: "The Broadway League is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation on behalf of the Broadway community. The safety and security of our theatergoers and employees is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state, and federal elected officials as we implement strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in all of our theaters and offices as all productions continue to play as scheduled. We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theater. We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions."