La MaMa to Present a Rare Revival of Michael McClure's Spider Rabbit

This production reunites experimental theater artists Tony Torn and Dan Safer.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Off-Broadway |

February 24, 2026

Promotional photo for <i>Spider Rabbit</i> (© Charles McCain)
(© Charles McCain)

La MaMa will present a rare revival of Spider Rabbit by beat poet, novelist, and Obie-winning playwright Michael McClure (1932–2020), March 26-April 12 at La MaMa’s The Club.

This new production reunites two legends of New York’s experimental theater scene, performer Tony Torn and director Dan Safer, following their collaboration Ubu Sings Ubu.

First written in 1971, Spider Rabbit is an absurdist, anti-war, gargoyle cartoon. Torn’s father, actor Rip Torn (1931–2019), was an early champion of McClure’s plays and produced a New York production of Spider Rabbit in 1980 at the Greenwich House Theater.

In addition to Torn, Spider Rabbit features Lee Ann Brown. The production includes original music by Jared Michael Nickerson and Christian Frederickson, set and lighting design by Jay Ryan, and sound design by Christian Frederickson.

