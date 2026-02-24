Interview: Oak Flexes His Acting Muscles, and His Real Ones, in The Monsters

Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan first grabbed theatergoers’ attention playing the dual roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the original company of Hamilton.

Now, he’s thrilling audiences in the role of MMA fighter Big in Ngozi Anyanwu’s brilliant new two-hander The Monsters, which recently arrived at Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center Stage II after a run last fall at New Jersey’s Two River Theater.

TheaterMania recently spoke to Onaodowan about the role’s physical demands, working with co-star Aigner Mizelle and writer-director Ngozi Anyanwu, performing in such an intimate space, and his future career plans.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity,

Even before the first scene, it’s obvious you are in incredible shape. How did your physical regimen change for this show?

I trained in boxing for [the musical] Rocky, and I did some more boxing training for Hamilton, and then I kept my regimen up over the years. But for this show, I had to focus on MMA training, which meant I really had to change my exercise routine. I used to lift heavier weights, but this was more about doing calisthenics, leg work, and mastering the jump rope. And I had to focus on getting the right amount of recovery and rest to do this show every night.

Your onstage relationship with your co-star, Aigner Mizellle, is so believable. Do you guys have a history together?

No. Our only history was doing a reading of the play. But we are both from New Jersey, and I think that helped our connection. We share the same vernacular. From day one, we felt a bond, and I felt like it was my job to be looking after her. I guess I have a natural big-brother instinct.

In real life, you have five sisters. Did that affect your portrayal?

I do draw on that direct experience. I don’t know what it’s like to have a brother. And, on top of that, I do feel a different sense of protectiveness with my younger sister than my other sisters. It is my job to be her protector.

The show’s author and director, Ngozi Anywnwu, is a longtime friend. What has that working relationship been like?

She has been very receptive to being collaborative. We really worked together on shaping the character, which is something we’ve talked about from the beginning of the process. I think it’s actually been refreshing to work with a friend.

Despite the difficulty of the show, you haven’t missed a performance either at Two River or here. Has that been a challenge?

No. I’m old school. I don’t believe in calling out except if there’s a real emergency. After all the auditions, rejections, and politicking, performing is the good stuff. So, I want to be there to connect with the audience every night.

Speaking of the audience, they’re basically on top of you at City Center. How do you feel about that?

I think having the audience so close is a good thing. First, it makes it hard for them to drift off. You can’t escape, so you lean in and end up getting more from the actors. I love that sense of intimacy. Personally, I want you to walk away from the show feeling affected by what you’ve just seen. And I have felt a lot of love from our New York audiences. But people will get what they get. And if you’re not affected, then I think you have to question your own worldview. But that’s not my issue.

At the beginning of play, your character is approaching 40. So are you. It seems to have affected Big. How has it affected you?

I do believe age is a number, but being my age [38] means I can look at other types of roles. I’ll probably start playing lots of fathers soon, and eventually, grandfathers. It’s fine!

You’ve already had an eclectic career in the decade since Hamilton opened. You did Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway production of A Doll’s House. You did a long run on the TV series Station 17. Is that your blueprint for your future?

Yes, I want to continue to do great storytelling, and I love to constantly bounce between mediums. Being onstage, you get immediate feedback, but you get a wider reach on TV and film. So, both have their positives. At the end of the day, I am an actor first and foremost, and I want to exercise that skill set as much as I can.