Romeo & Bernadette to Transfer to Theatre Row

Producer Eric Krebs has announced that Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, which is currently running through February 16 at A.R.T./New York Theatres, will transfer to Theatre 3 at Theatre Row for an open-ended run. Previews will begin on Tuesday, March 17, ahead of an official reopening on Thursday, March 26.

In addition, it was announced that the cast of Romeo & Bernadette will soon set down tracks for a cast recording, to be released by Yellow Sound Label. It will be available for purchase in late March.

Romeo & Bernadette is described as follows: "Romeo — yes, THAT Romeo — finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale." The musical features book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, with music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (New York debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato (New York debut), Ari Raskin (New York debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Vietgone). The creative team includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Schrope (costume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), One Dream Sound (sound design), Aaron Gandy (music director), Steve Orich (musical supervision, arrangements, orchestrations), and Kathryn Ann Wright (associate choreographer).