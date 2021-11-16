Romeo & Bernadette Returns for Hopeful Pre-Broadway Engagement

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn has announced plans for a return engagement off-Broadway at Theater 555, following its premiere at Amas Musical Theatre in early 2020. Described as an "in-town out-of-town" engagement, the musical plans to follow this limited run with a transfer to Broadway. Previews are set to begin on February 1, 2022 ahead of an official opening on February 14. Tickets are currently available through April 10.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is described as follows: "Romeo—yes, THAT Romeo—finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale." The musical features a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and direction and choreography by Justin Ross Cohen.

The returning original cast of Romeo & Bernadette includes Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo.

Rounding out the creative team are Walt Spangler (scenic design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (costume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), Andrew Keister (sound design), Aaron Gandy (music director), Steve Orich (musical supervision/arrangements/orchestrations), and Kathryn Ann Wright (associate choreographer).