Red Bull Theater Announces a Pair of Elizabethan Plays for Its 20th Season

Red Bull Theater has announced programming for its upcoming 20th season.

Two off-Broadway productions are scheduled for spring 2023, beginning with Arden of Faversham, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and Kathryn Walat, and directed by Jesse Berger. An Elizabethan work with an unknown author, the play is inspired by the true story of Alice Arden and her ambitious lover Mosby who plot to murder Alice's husband. The production will open March 20, 2023, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Following Arden of Faversham at the Lortel will be The Knight of the Burning Pestle, written by Francis Beaumont and produced in association with Fiasco Theater. One of the first parodies of the English theater, the play satirizes chivalric romances with the following plot: "A play about the elopement of star-crossed lovers called The London Merchant is about to be performed when an unexpected interruption occurs. The actors adapt and invent a new story – an outrageous quest called The Knight of the Burning Pestle – which takes over the stage in hilariously disruptive ways." The production will open May 1, 2023.

