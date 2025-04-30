Vietnam War Rock Musical Rolling Thunder to Open Off-Broadway

Rolling Thunder, a new musical featuring the songs of the ’60s and ’70s, will make its U.S. premiere at New World Stages off-Broadway this summer. Preview performances begin July 10 ahead of an official opening night July 24.

Described in press material as “part rock concert, part documentary,” Rolling Thunder is about the young soldiers sent to fight in Vietnam, as well as the peace activists who sought to end the war.

The score comprises more than 20 rock classics, including “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Born to be Wild,” “People Get Ready,” “The Letter,” “Black Magic Woman,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “Eve of Destruction,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” “We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The book is by Bryce Hallett. Rolling Thunder was originally developed and produced in Australia by Blake Entertainment.

This new U.S. production will be directed by Kenneth Ferrone (Cruel Intentions). Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.