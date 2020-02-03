Irish Rep's London Assurance and More Win Origin's 1st Irish Best of Festival Awards

The 12th annual Origin's 1st Irish Theatre Festival, which began on January 7, handed out its Best of Festival awards at a ceremony at Rosie O'Grady's in Times Square tonight. The list of winners is as follows:

Best Actress

Rachel Pickup (London Assurance)

Best Actor

Ciaran O'Brien (Maz and Bricks)

Best Director

Charlotte Moore (London Assurance)

Best Playwright

Honor Molloy (Round Room)

Best Design

London Assurance

Best Production

The 8th

The festival's Special Jury Prize went to The Scourge's Michelle Dooley Mahon for her work as a writer bringing underexposed issues vital to women in contemporary Ireland to an international audience. And the Bairbre Dowling Spirit of the Festival Award, given by the Origin Theatre Company's board of directors to a standout participant in the festival, was given to Sarah-Jane Scott, the actor and writer of Appropriate. Scott, who traveled to New York for her American debut, was singled out for her fearlessness in sharing honestly the contradictions and shifting social winds for women in Ireland today.

This year's jury included New York stage and television actress Cynthia Darlow; theater writer Harry Haun; college administrator and theater writer Kate Kennon; and the international journalist, filmmaker, and US television writer Sadhbh Walshe.

Curated and coordinated by festival founder George C. Heslin, the 12th annual Origin's 1st Irish Theatre Festival presented six mainstage productions in competition and nine special events seen out of competition.