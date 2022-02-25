Kulunka Teatro's André & Dorine to Have Limited Off-Broadway Engagement

Kulunka Teatro, a mask and physical theater company founded in the Basque region of Spain by actors Garbiñe Insausti and Jose Dault, will present the New York premiere of André & Dorine in a limited five-week off-Broadway engagement at Theatre at St. Clement's. Performances will run from April 27-May 29 with an official opening on April 29.

Through movement, puppetry, and mask, André & Dorine follows a pair of elderly artists as Alzheimer's forces them to relive and reinvent their love. The unique theatrical event offers a poignant illustration of enduring love and a celebration of theater's ability to capture the most intimate of bonds.

André & Dorine is written by Garbiñe Insausti, José Dault, Iñaki Rikarte, Edu Cárcamo, and Rolando San Martín, with direction by Rikarte. The show is performed by Dault, Insausti, and Cárcamo.

The production team includes Laura Gómez (set design); Carlos Samaniego "Sama" (lighting design); Ikerne Giménez (costume design); Garbiñe Insausti (masks); Yayo Cáceres (music composer); Rolando San Martín (assistant director); Beatriz Francos Díez (technical director); Gonzalo Jerez "El Selenita" and Sven Andersen (photography); Aitor de Kintana (video); Garbiñe Insausti and José Dault (producers); and Mikel Insausti (US tour manager).