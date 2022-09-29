Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, Reg Rogers Join Starry Merrily We Roll Along Revival

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming New York Theatre Workshop revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman. previews begin on November 21 in advance of a December 12 opening, with the run scheduled to conclude on January 21.

As previously announced, the cast is led by Daniel Radcliffe as Charley, Jonathan Groff as Franklin, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary.

They will be joined by Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth, Reg Rogers as Joe, and, in alphabetical order, Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Carter Harris, Colin Keane, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Merrily We Roll Along will have choreography by Tim Jackson, music supervision by Catherine Jayes, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr., sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound by Kai Harada, and fights/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo.

Friedman's production of Merrily We Roll Along originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.