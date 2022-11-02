Kinky Boots Will End Its Off-Broadway Run on November 20

The off-Broadway production of Kinky Boots will end its run at Stage 42 on November 20 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.

"While we are sad to see our off-Broadway run come to a close, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our cast, crew, and audiences for going on this journey with us," said producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig in a joint statement.

The 2013 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a book by Harvey Fierstein and score by Cyndi Lauper. Jerry Mitchell directed and choreographed the off-Broadway remount, as he did for the original Broadway run (which ended in 2019).

Callum Francis leads the off-Broadway cast of Kinky Boots as Lola, the drag queen who swoops in and saves a struggling British shoe factory with her new line of sexy thigh-high boots. Francis has played Lola all over the world. You can read just-released interview with TheaterMania here.

In addition to Francis, Kinky Boots stars Christian Douglas as Charlie Price, Danielle Hope as Lauren, Brianna Stoute as Nicola, Sean Steele as Don, and Marcus Neville as George.

The ensemble includes Topher J. Babb, Meryn Beckett, Devin Bowles, Bella Coppola, Lynda DeFuria, Nick Drake, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Ryan Halsaver, Lindsay Joan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Marty Lauter, Tommy Martinez, Graham Mortier, Ryah Nixon, Lucas Pastrana, Liz Pearce, Rob Richardson, Ricky Schroeder, David J. Socolar, Ebrin R. Stanley, Tarion Strong, Ernest T. Williams, and Maria Wirries.