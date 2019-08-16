Jonathan Groff-Led Little Shop Completes Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, beginning performances September 17 ahead of an October 17 opening at the Westside Theatre. Tickets are currently on sale through November 24. Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs.

As previously announced, the production will star two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. The cast will also include Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King) as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as the Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover (Alice by Heart) as Ronnette, Salome Smith (The Wiz at Lyric Stage) as Crystal, and newcomer Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the company are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The creative team will include choreographer Ellenore Scott, Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch, two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker, Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz, Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production will offer "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."

The box office at the Westside Theatre will open at noon on Monday, August 19, where 180 front-row tickets during previews will be exclusively available for purchase (limit six per person). The first 25 people in line will also receive something special to take home and feed at their own risk.