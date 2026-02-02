Mamma Mia! Resumes North American Tour After Broadway Stop

New principal cast members have been announced for year three of the 25th-anniversary tour.

After a six-month return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre that ended on February 1, Mamma Mia! will head back on its 25th-anniversary North American tour starting March 5 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Joining the tour are new principal cast members Jessica Crouch as Donna Sheridan, Juliette M. Ojeda as Sophie Sheridan, and Leland Burnett as Bill Austin. They join the returning principal company members Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Also new to the company are Steven Gagliano as Eddie, Maddie Garbaty as Ali, Dominic Young as Pepper, Julia Charkales, Kate Cummings, Rob Hancock, Alex Lanning, Jaden T. Martinez, Jason Mulay, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Sarah Santos, and Kristina Walz.

Returning company members also include Lena Owens as Lisa, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Jordan De Leon, Andy Garcia, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Faith Northcutt, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Lauren Soto, and George Vickers V.

Mamma Mia!, the musical by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Catherine Johnson about a mother, daughter, and three possible dads, opened on Broadway in 2001 and ran for 14 years. The 25th-anniversary tour launched in Denver in October 2023. Mamma Mia! is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.