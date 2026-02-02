Bowl EP and More Receive 2026 Obie Awards

The American Theatre Wing has announced the recipients of the 69th annual Obie Awards, presented to off- and off-off-Broadway theater.

The winners are as follows.

OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Nazareth Hassan, Bowl EP

PLAYWRITING

Morgan Bassichis, Can I Be Frank?

Sarah Gancher, The Wind and the Rain: A story about Sunny’s Bar

DIRECTING

Sam Pinkleton, ta-da! and Can I Be Frank?

abigail jean-baptiste, Chiaroscuro

Paul Lazar, The Barbarians

SUSTAINED ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

David Herskovits, Show/Boat: A River

Whitney White, Walden and Liberation