Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle to Star in Little Shop of Horrors

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle will star in a new off-Broadway revival of the beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Michael Mayer. Performances begin September 17 at the Westside Theatre, with opening night set for October 17. Tickets are currently on sale through November 24.

Groff will play Seymour, Blanchard will be Audrey, and Borle will take on the role of Orin Scrivello, DDS. Additional casting is still to be announced. Mayer's production will have choreography by Ellenore Scott, scenic design by Julian Crouch, costumes by Tom Broecker, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Jessica Paz, puppetry design by Nicholas Mahon, and musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production will offer "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."