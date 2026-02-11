Sara Bareilles, Sarah Ruhl, and Meg Wolitzer Musical The Interestings to Premiere at Berkeley Rep

The new musical The Interestings will have its world premiere as part of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s 2026-27 season, produced in association with Matt Ross. Performances are set to begin at Berkeley Repertory Theatre on January 31, 2027, with an opening night on February 17, 2027.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Interestings features music and lyrics by two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles, with music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Nadia DiGiallonardo. The Interestings is based on the New York Times bestselling 2013 novel by Meg Wolitzer, who will adapt her own novel for the stage, co-writing the book with Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl.

The Interestings follows six friends who bond over their shared dream of leading creative lives, from their first meeting as teenagers at a summer camp in the 1970s to decades later in New York City. Tracing their lives as they grow together and apart, The Interestings explores friendship, love, envy, class, art, money, and power.

The cast and complete creative team will be announced at a later date.