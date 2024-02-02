Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl Working on Musical Adaptation of The Interestings

Meg Wolitzer’s coming of age novel was released in 2013.

Songwriter Sara Bareilles and playwright Sarah Ruhl are collaborating on a new stage musical adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s novel The Interestings.

Released in 2013, The Interestings is the story of six people who meet as teenagers at an arts camp, and follows their lives over the decades, as their youthful dreams and bonds shift with middle age. Bareilles (Waitress) will provide music and lyrics; Ruhl (Eurydice) pens the book.

Further information about the musical will be announced in the future.