Jessie Mueller, Santino Fontana, Joy Woods, and Norm Lewis Join One-Night-Only Concert of Lamb of God

Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work by composer Rob Gardner, will be presented for one night only at the Metropolitan Opera House on Monday, March 30, at 7:30 pm.

The concert, a New York City premiere, will star Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller and Santino Fontana, Tony Award nominees Joy Woods and Norm Lewis, Anna Zavelson, and Alex Joseph Grayson.

The concert will also feature an 80-piece orchestra conducted by Gardner and a 135-person choir, featuring the BYU Singers and BYU Concert Choir.

This musical retelling of the Passion is presented in partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Easter Week. Mueller plays Mary the Mother, Fontana plays John, Zavelson plays Mary Magdalene, Woods plays Martha, Lewis plays Pilate, and Grayson plays Thomas.