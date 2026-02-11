Complete Cast Announced for National Theatre's Hamlet, Starring Hiran Abeysekera

Joining Abeysekera will be Francesca Mills in the role of Ophelia.

Robert Hastie’s contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet kicks off a new, multiyear partnership between BAM and the National Theatre of Great Britain. Hamlet will run April 19-May 17, with an official opening night on May 17, at the Harvey Theater at BAM.

As previously announced, Olivier Award winner Hiran Abeysekera will star as Hamlet. Joining him are Maureen Beattie as First Player, Joe Bolland as Guildenstern, Matthew Cottle as Polonius, Tim Dewberry as Marcellus/Captain, Ayesha Dharker as Gertrude, Ryan Ellsworth as Ghost/Player King/First Gravedigger, Tom Glenister as Laertes, Mary Higgins as Osric/Voltemand, Liz Jadav as Nurse/Priest, Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer as Fortinbras, Hari Mackinnon as Rosecrantz, Francesca Mills as Ophelia, Sophia Papadopoulos as Cornelius/English Ambassador/Second Gravedigger, Alistair Petrie as Claudius, Seb Slade as Francisco/Reynaldo, Noel White as Bernardo, and Tessa Wong as Horatio.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Richard Taylor, movement/choreographer Ira Mandela Siobhan, and fight director Kate Waters.