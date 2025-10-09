Life of Pi's Hiran Abeysekera to Star in National Theatre's Hamlet in Brooklyn

Life of Pi Olivier winner Hiran Abeysekera will return to the New York stage in a new production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, presented by London’s National Theatre and launching a new partnership between the UK-based company and Brooklyn Academy of Music.

With Abeysekera as Hamlet, the production is directed by Robert Hastie and will run April 19-May 17 at the Harvey Theatre; further casting will be announced at a later date.

Hastie is joined in the creative team by set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Richard Taylor, movement director Ira Mandela Siobhan, fight director Kate Waters, casting directors Alastair Coomer and Martin Poile, associate director Georgie Staight, and voice coach Shereen Ibrahim.

The production marks a new partnership wherein National Theatre shows will transfer to BAM’s Harvey Theater, and National Theatre Live productions will screen at BAM Rose Cinemas. With support from National Theatre’s education teams, BAM will work with local schools across Brooklyn to deliver its (Re) Centering Theater program, in which students develop, revise, and rehearse a work of theater inspired by Shakespeare’s text, culminating in a performance at BAM and partner schools.

Of the National mounting, which is still ongoing, the critic for our sibling website, WhatsOnStage, said, “Hastie has provided a handsome, clear-sighted production.”