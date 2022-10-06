Jennifer Westfeldt Joins Rattlestick World Premiere of The Gett

Rattlestick Theater will present the world premiere of The Gett, written by emerging playwright Liba Vaynberg and directed by Daniella Topol. Performances will run from November 9-December 11.

The Gett follows Ida as she navigates her relationships with her community, her religion, and herself in the wake of her divorce from her husband, Baal. The play takes a bold, authentic look at complex issues in contemporary American Judaism by reimagining sacred texts in personal and poetic ways.

Co-commissioned by Brooklyn Jews, Congregation Beth Elohim, and Rattlestick Theater, the production will star Ben Edelman (The Good Wife), Liba Vaynberg (NBC's New Amsterdam), Luis Vega (Blue Bloods), and Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein).