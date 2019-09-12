Harvey Fierstein Channels Bella Abzug in New Play Bella Bella
Kimberly Senior directs the new solo show.
Harvey Fierstein previewed his latest play, Bella Bella, on Thursday, September 12.
Directed by Kimberly Senior, the new solo show features the four-time Tony winner channeling political icon Bella Abzug. "Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance."
Previews begin October 1, with opening night set for October 22.
