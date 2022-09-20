Good Enemy Announces Full Casting for Audible World Premiere

Audible Theater has announced casting for the world-premiere play Good Enemy, having a five-week limited engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Performances will begin October 25 ahead of a November 6 opening.

Good Enemy is a new play written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew. Joining the previously announced Francis Jue in the cast will be Ron Domingo (The American Pilot), Tim Liu (Nepotism), Geena Quintos (Soft Power), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Jeena Yi (Network).

The play is described as follows: "A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them—a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections…affirming that no one lives an 'ordinary' life, no matter how hard they might try."

The creative team includes scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House.