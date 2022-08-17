Audible to Present Jason Gotay and the World Premiere of Good Enemy Off-Broadway

Audible has announced two shows for its upcoming season at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

For three nights only — Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 — actor Jason Gotay (Gossip Girl) will perform his cabaret show about the indelible role that women have played in his life. With soulful interpretations of musical theater and pop favorites, he pays tribute to his mother, lifelong friends, and his favorite leading ladies of Broadway.

Following that, the world premiere of Yilong Liu's Good Enemy will begin previews on October 25 ahead of an official opening night on November 6. Tickets will be on sale through November 27. Lucille Lortel Award winner Francis Jue (Cambodian Rock Band) stars as Howard, a Chinese-American father who makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age daughter, and is forced to confront the rift between them.

Chay Yew directs a production that features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Both shows will be recorded and released globally on Audible.