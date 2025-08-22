Photos: Opening Night at Shakespeare in the Park, Twelfth Night

The new production, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh, and Peter Dinklage, had its official opening last night.

Stars of stage and screen flocked to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park last night for the official opening of Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali. The production marks the return of free Shakespeare in the Park following a year-long renovation. You can see some of the guests and cast members in TheaterMania’s photos below.

