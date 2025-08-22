TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photos: Opening Night at Shakespeare in the Park, Twelfth Night

The new production, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh, and Peter Dinklage, had its official opening last night.

August 22, 2025

Stars of stage and screen flocked to the Delacorte Theater in Central Park last night for the official opening of Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali. The production marks the return of free Shakespeare in the Park following a year-long renovation. You can see some of the guests and cast members in TheaterMania’s photos below.

Morgan Spector, fresh off the third season of HBO’s The Gilded Age, took in the performance.
(© Tricia Baron)
Noah Galvin and husband Ben Platt
(© Tricia Baron)
Siblings Junior Nyong’o and Lupita Nyong’o, who play siblings Sebastian and Viola in the show, share a moment on the red carpet.
(© Tricia Baron)
Rachel Dratch
(© Tricia Baron)
Marcia Gay Harden
(© Tricia Baron)
Lorraine Toussaint
(© Tricia Baron)
CCH Pounder
(© Tricia Baron)
Billy Crudup and William Atticus Parker
(© Tricia Baron)
Gbenga Akinnagbe
(© Tricia Baron)
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
(© Tricia Baron)
Jenn Colella
(© Tricia Baron)
Sandra Oh plays Olivia in the production.
(© Tricia Baron)
Peter Dinklage plays Malvolio.
(© Tricia Baron)
Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak.
(© Tricia Baron)
Jackie Hoffman
(© Tricia Baron)
The Public’s executive director Patrick Willingham, director of Twelfth Night Saheem Ali, and the Public’s artistic director Oskar Eustis.
(© Tricia Baron)
The Shakespeare in the Park cast of Twelfth Night.
(© Tricia Baron)

