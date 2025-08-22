Concept Album Announced for Jessie Mueller-Led Beautiful Little Fool

The show, based on Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, will run in London.

The new musical Beautiful Little Fool will release its concept album ahead of its world premiere production in London.

Beautiful Little Fool features music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau and a book by Mona Mansour. It tells the story of Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald through the eyes of their adult daughter, Scottie, as she rediscovers the lives and writings of her parents.

Performing on the concept album are Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Scottie, Ryan Vasquez as F. Scott, and Hannah Corneau as Zelda.

It was recorded at Renaissance Recording in New York, and is engineered and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Orchestrations and music direction are by Adam Rothenberg, and the concept album is produced by Mark Cortale, Ross Baum and Corneau. The album will drop October 24.

The musical, directed by Michael Greif, will debut in London at Southwark Playhouse in January 2026. Casting and further details will be announced next month.

Mueller’s performance of the first single, “So Alive,” is available to watch below.