Emily Cass McDonnell and More to Star in Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place

Playwrights Horizons has announced the cast and creative team for its New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place, directed by Les Waters. The production will run November 22-January 5, 2020, with opening night set for Thursday, December 12.

Randy Danson (Wicked), Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats), Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes), and Triney Sandoval (Marvin's Room) will star. The creative team will include Mimi Lien (scenic designer), Oana Botez (costume designer), Mark Barton (lighting designer), and Christian Frederickson (sound designer).

The Thin Place is described as "the story of two women, Hilda and Linda. Linda communicates, professionally, with the dead, who are still here, just in a different part of here, in the thin place. She can make those who believe hear them, offering them peace and closure and meaning. Originally from rural England, she's reestablished herself in the US — birthplace of spiritualism — where she has continued to build a career out of her gift. Hilda, a keen listener and observer who's grappling with loss, takes a great interest in Linda's abilities. She befriends the veteran medium, seeking answers that lie across the fragile boundary between our world and the other one."