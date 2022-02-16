Daniel K. Isaac and Shannon Tyo To Star in Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady

Casting has been announced for the return engagement of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady at the Public Theater. A joint production with Ma-Yi Theater Company, The Chinese Lady begins performances on February 23 ahead of an official opening night on March 8. Performances are slated to run through March 27.

A press statement describes the show this way: "Inspired by the true story of the first Chinese woman to step foot in America, Lloyd Suh's critically-acclaimed play, The Chinese Lady, is a tale of dark poetic whimsy and a unique portrait of the United States as seen through the eyes of a young Chinese girl. In 1834, 16-year-old Afong Moy sailed into New York Harbor and was immediately put on display for a paying public who were mesmerized by her exotic ways and horrified by her tiny bound feet. As audiences follow Moy's travels through America as a living exhibit for decades, The Chinese Lady shares her impressions of a young country struggling with how to define itself."

Daniel K. Isaac will play Atung and Shannon Tyo will play Afong Moy, reprising their roles from the 2018 Ma-Yi Theater Company production at Theatre Row. During select performances, Cindy Im will play Afong Moy and Jon Norman Schneider will play Atung. You can see a schedule of alternate performances here.

Ralph B. Peña directs, with scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang and Elizabeth Mak, sound design and original music and composition by Fabian Obispo, and projection design by Shawn Duan. Maggie Manzano will serve as production stage manager and Brody Thrash as stage manager.